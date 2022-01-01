Go
Brothers Barbecue

Brothers Barbecue is about authenticity. The smells of smoke that hit your nose once you open the doors will let you know you have arrived in the right place. We specialize in freshly smoked meats daily such as pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken & sausage. Come in and enjoy!

2402 state route 32

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$15.00
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
Aunt Edna's Fried Chicken$19.00
Just like our Great Aunt Edna used to make for us, its crispy, juicy, and fried to order, a brothers favorite served with your choice of two sides
Mac N Cheese$5.50
Fries$5.50
2 Meat Combo$26.00
Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
1 Piece Cornbread$4.00
3 Meat Combo$30.00
Choose three of your favorite smoked meats: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
Extra BBQ Sauce$0.75
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, fried golden brown, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar, served on a brioche bun.
Smoked Wings$15.00
Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
Location

2402 state route 32

New Windsor NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

