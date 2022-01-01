Go
Brothers Bus Bistro

Our commitment:
Quality ingredients.
Prepared fresh.
Served with care.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

104 E Maple Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$12.49
Black beans, rolled oats, peppers and various spices with English cucumbers, micro greens, & Mediterranean Aioli added
Mini Chicken Tenders$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast bites, with a tasty buttermilk breading. Served with your choice of aioli; Honey Mustard, Mediterranean, Garden or Tropical Sriracha
Fries$4.99
Fried up on site and seasoned with our own Original Seasoning. You may want to try with a one of our tasty aiolis!
The Grumpy Tiki Grilled Cheese$10.49
Aged Chedda’ & a European Semi Soft cheese with avocado, sliced tomato & a creamy Pico De Gallo on thick artisan brioche
Smoked Pastrami Bacon $2.00
The Irish Traveler$12.99
Marinated red peppers, red onion & Mediterranean herbed goat cheese
The Murry Finklestein$11.99
Honey Ham & Aged Chedda’ with Caramelized onions, mild jalapenos & Honey Mustard Aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche
Aioli Sauces
Unique blends:
• Garden Sriracha Aioli
• Mediterranean Aioli
• Tropical Sriracha Aioli
• Honey Mustard Aioli
The Classic$11.99
A classic grilled burger
The Captain$15.99
Caramelized Onion, Smoked Pastrami Bacon & Aged Chedda’
The Vinny Chase$11.99
Roasted Chicken & Havarti with marinated red pepper, avocado & Mediterranean aioli on freshly toasted artisan brioche

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 E Maple Street

Bellingham WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

