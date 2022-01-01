Go
Brothers BBQ Group

900 Route 17 North

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Our smoked until tender pork pulled to order, served on a brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, fried golden brown, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar, served on a brioche bun.
Smoked Wings$13.00
Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
3 Meat Combo$30.00
Choose three of your favorite smoked meats: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
Brothers Legendary Full Rack Ribs$32.00
Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.
1 Piece Cornbread$2.00
Boneless Wings$13.00
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
Brothers Smoked Brisket$24.00
Pepper-crusted and smoked low and slow for over 15 hours, until perfectly tender and juicy. Sliced to order.
Classic$14.00
8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese Served on a brioche bun, with French fries. Add apple wood smoked bacon $2
2 Meat Combo$26.00
Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
Location

900 Route 17 North

ramsey NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
