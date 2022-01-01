Go
Brother's Deli - Lynn

Pizzas and American/ Greek cuisine.

41 Market street

Popular Items

Baked Haddock$14.95
Panko crusted New England beaked haddock with 2 sides.
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.95
Plain cheese pizza.
Fried Haddock$15.95
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and Cole slaw.
Coke$2.00
Bolognese pasta$15.95
Traditional meat sauce finished with a touch of cream
Orange Soda$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Large 16" Build Your Own Pizza$14.95
Choose your toppings.
Stuffed Chicken$13.95
Chicken breast stuffed with our house stuffing and 2 sides.
Location

lynn MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Enzo's Pizzeria

Thank You for taking the interest in Enzo's Pizzeria. We are here to serve great quality and fresh food. Due to product availability and pricing the prices have changed, but our menu continues to have many options that can be modified to your liking. We are making our dough fresh and daily. We are located on 129 Oxford Street in Lynn.
Ambience is friendly there is on-street parking. WE ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK -UP AND DELIVERY ($4 fee with a minimum of $15 order)
Hope to see you soon.

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

When you buy Land of a Thousand Hills in Lynn, you are receiving coffee that is 100% Arabica, fairly traded, and roasted fresh. Your excellent morning cup is offering hope to developing coffee communities and to local homeless youth with each purchase. Drink Coffee. Do Good.®

Cafe Services

Visit Chef Rich and Jose in the Atlantic View Café for Breakfast and Lunch!

The Lazy LLama Cafe

Your local specialty coffee shop that also offers a variety of food and pastry. Along with an array of fresh pressed juices and bottled drinks for our non-coffee drinkers.

