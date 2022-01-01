Brotherton Brewing Company
South Jersey producers of small batch craft beers distributed to bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
2208 Atco Avenue
Location
2208 Atco Avenue
Waterford Twp NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
