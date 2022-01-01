Brotherton Brewing Company

ABV: 8.4% /

Jersey Devil Double IPA is our statement of what a Double IPA can be. Made in the hazy, obsessively aromatic Northeast style, and showcasing intense aromas and flavors of classic American hops with soft, drying bitterness and gentle malt character that makes the mouth water. Jersey Devil Double IPA is soft and juicy, with intense aromas of peachy tangerine juice, pine resin, and dank earthy-green hops!

