Brotzeit Lokal

Brotzeit Lokal is a Bavarian-inspired restaurant and biergarten with a distinctively Oakland flare. We're located on the Oakland waterfront next to the new Brooklyn Basin neighborhood. We feature locally-sourced, house-made menu items alongside a unique German craft beer selection, a well-curated wine list and craft cocktails.

1000 Embarcadero • $$

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)

Lokal Burger$16.00
All natural grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, on a brioche bun
Brotzeit Sausage Platter$18.00
Choose any two sausages, served with hand-made spätzle noodles & sauerkraut cooked with bacon - add a warmed bretzel + $2
***If you would like two of the same sausages just specify in the special instructions, thanks!
SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS:
Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy
Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg
Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1
Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine
Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway +$1
Special Game - Ask your server +$1
Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander
Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1
Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, Asian pears, Manchego, toasted almonds, toasted pear dressing
Lokal Wurst on a Roll$15.00
Choice of any sausage on a roll, served with pickled red onion and fresh crisp sauerkraut, pickled jalapeno on request. Choose your sausage and toppings below. Choose house-cut kennebec
fries or mixed greens with vinaigrette.
Bavarian Bretzel$6.00
Salted house-made Bretzel
Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.
Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered cod fillets, French fries, and coleslaw.
Jagerschnitzel$20.00
Pork cutlet with paprika and other spices, mushroom gravy made with seasonal mushrooms and served with hand-made spätzle and red-cabbage.
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1000 Embarcadero

Oakland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
