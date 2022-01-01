Brotzeit Lokal

Choose any two sausages, served with hand-made spätzle noodles & sauerkraut cooked with bacon - add a warmed bretzel + $2

***If you would like two of the same sausages just specify in the special instructions, thanks!

SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS:

Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy

Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg

Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1

Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine

Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway +$1

Special Game - Ask your server +$1

Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander

Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives +$1

Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy

