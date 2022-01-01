Broussard's Cajun Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
123 N 2ND ST • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 N 2ND ST
PADUCAH KY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paducah Beer Werks
From grain to glass, building a better beer.
The 1857 Hotel
Come in and Enjoy
The Bully Gorilla Bar
Neighborhood Pub on the historic Market House Square in downtown Paducah, KY.
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli
Come in and enjoy!