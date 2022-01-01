Go
Toast

Brouwerij West

Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!

110 E. 22nd Street Warehouse No. 9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bounce 1/2bbl$244.00
See full menu

Location

110 E. 22nd Street Warehouse No. 9

San Pedro CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

El Burrito Jalapeno

No reviews yet

Try our Burritos by the Foot and have it the Jolly Way!
Enjoy!

Blazing Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Conrad's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston