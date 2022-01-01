Brown Bagger Food Truck
Wagyu smash burger, hand cut fries and made to order tenders.
We started this journey with a grand goal. Serve exceptional food consistently, have fun and give back while doing it. That is why we only source superior ingredients and our commitment to becoming a zero waste food establishment is just our way of saying thank you back to our wonderful planet
Location
3808 N 12th Avenue
Pensacola FL
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
