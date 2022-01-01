Go
Brown Bagger Food Truck

Wagyu smash burger, hand cut fries and made to order tenders.
We started this journey with a grand goal. Serve exceptional food consistently, have fun and give back while doing it. That is why we only source superior ingredients and our commitment to becoming a zero waste food establishment is just our way of saying thank you back to our wonderful planet

3808 N 12th Avenue

Popular Items

Bacon Gouda Burger COMBO$12.50
A combination of our most popular cheese with our most popular special topper. Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a fresh baked potato bun. Comes with your choice of side, Bagger sauce and a drink.
Fried Brussels$3.99
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
Fries$2.79
Hand-cut daily! We take pride in our fries. Probably because we have to put so much work into them everyday. Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.
Double Cheese Burger COMBO$14.00
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
6 Piece Tendy COMBO$11.00
6 Made to order chicken tendies, your choice of sauce and side. Comes with a drink.
Bagger Sauce$0.50
Build Your Own
Single Cheese Burger COMBO$11.00
1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
Double Bacon Cheese Burger COMBO$15.50
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, two slices of bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
Single Cheese Burger$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun.
Location

3808 N 12th Avenue

Pensacola FL

Sunday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

