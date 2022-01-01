Go
Toast

Brown Bear BBQ

Come in and enjoy! BBQ Food Truck serving Fresh Smoked Meats and Sides of all types including Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Prime Rib, Pork Ribs, St. Louis and Baby Back, Sausages, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Smoked Beans with Brisket, lots more items! We offer Full Service Catering for your Events, Weddings, 55+ Community, etc..

703 N Thunderbird Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

703 N Thunderbird Dr

Apache Junction AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Gringos Locos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

AJs Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston