Brown Bottle

Mi Casa Su Cafe

Great atmosphere with great food and service. Soothing instrumental jazz music plays in the background, accented by the sound of clanging dishes and pots, commingling with the aroma of succulent dishes being prepared in an open-kitchen setting. A plethora of vibrant and colorful artwork adorns the walls along with pictures of some of your favorite stars enjoying an espresso or cappuccino; Dinero, Pacino, Morgan Freeman and more. The south of the building hosts a patio and deck for customers to enjoy lunch or a nice glass of wine. With a large menu of broad choices from gourmet burgers and sandwiches to shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles there is sure to be enough options for a variety of palettes, including vegan and vegetarian items as well. A perfect spot for a meet and greet or a quick lunch break to recharge. Breakfast, lunch or brunch is always a pleasant repeat experience. Be sure to visit soon!

