Brown Bottle

221 W. Galena Street

Popular Items

Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Classic Base
Red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Italia Base
San Marzano red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
Location

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lakefront Brewery

We prefer orders be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Orders can be picked up at our front entrance. We hold cleanliness and sanitation in the highest regard and appreciate your patience as we navigate through this difficult time. We cannot change your scheduled pick-up times. Any tipping is very much appreciated.

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

AJ Bombers

Life is supposed to be fun! With burgers, beer, booze, and bombs of peanuts, AJ Bombers is the most fun place to leave your stamp and enjoy some grub. It’s just as fun to hang here with your friends or bring the kids for a fun family meal and we’ve won multiple “Best Burger” awards… so you know it’s going to be good.

Mi Casa Su Cafe

Great atmosphere with great food and service. Soothing instrumental jazz music plays in the background, accented by the sound of clanging dishes and pots, commingling with the aroma of succulent dishes being prepared in an open-kitchen setting. A plethora of vibrant and colorful artwork adorns the walls along with pictures of some of your favorite stars enjoying an espresso or cappuccino; Dinero, Pacino, Morgan Freeman and more. The south of the building hosts a patio and deck for customers to enjoy lunch or a nice glass of wine. With a large menu of broad choices from gourmet burgers and sandwiches to shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles there is sure to be enough options for a variety of palettes, including vegan and vegetarian items as well. A perfect spot for a meet and greet or a quick lunch break to recharge. Breakfast, lunch or brunch is always a pleasant repeat experience. Be sure to visit soon!

