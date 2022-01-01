Go
Brown Lantern Ale House

The Brown Lantern has been proudly serving Visitors and
Residents of Anacortes since 1933, always providing our guests a warm & relaxing atmosphere.
We're determined to preserve this local tradition for many generations to come,
by working hard to provide satisfying meals at reasonable prices, using only the freshest
ingredients of the highest quality available to us, and always maintaining the unique
surroundings that make the Brown Lantern a favorite spot for so many wonderful people.
The Rogers Family & the Entire Staff Welcome You to The Brown Lantern.
We try really hard to make every visit here a truly great time, because your complete
satisfaction is the reason we're here.
Thank you for your many years of support!

GRILL

412 Commercial • $$

Popular Items

Burger Sliders$11.00
served with Alehouse Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

412 Commercial

Anacortes WA

Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

