Brown Rice 2

184 West Boylston Street

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings$8.45
Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.
Pad Thai$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Fiery Pad Thai$14.95
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Chicken Satay$8.45
Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
White Rice$2.00
Thai Special Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions
Crab Rangoon$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Drunken Noodles$14.95
Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.
Thai Crispy Rolls$8.45
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls$8.45
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Location

184 West Boylston Street

West Boylston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
