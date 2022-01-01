Go
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine

We moved but just down the street at 184 West Boylston Street (Planet Fitness/Salter College Plaza)
Call (774) 261-8169 or order online at www.brownrice2.com
We are open daily for lunch and dinner

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

26 West Boylston Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1198 reviews)

Popular Items

Cashew Nut Combo
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Peanut Sauce$1.50
Pork Dumplings$8.45
Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.
Thai Crispy Rolls$8.45
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Thai Special Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions
Sampler$15.95
Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.95
Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls$8.45
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Pad Thai$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

26 West Boylston Street

West Boylston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
