Brown Sugar by the Sea

Best Thai on the North Shore since 2012, with a modern, cozy vibe.

SALADS • NOODLES

75 Water Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Yum$5.00
Classic Thai hot and sour soup herb-based soup with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, chilis, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and lime jiuce
Drunken Noodles(D)
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
Pad See Ew(D)
Flat rice noodles, broccoli, sliced carrots and egg, stir-fried in a savory sauce
Pad Thai(D)
A popular Thai noodle dish. Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, tamarind sauce, beansprouts and ground peanuts
Ollie's Favorite Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shredded carrots, celery, tarot roots and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
Pad Thai Country Style(D)
A traditional, slightly spicy version of pad thai.
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice(D)
Fried rice with egg, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, cherry tomatoes, green beans, raisins and curry powder
Scallion Pancakes$9.00
Crispy vegetarian scallion pancakes, serevd with house ginger soy sauce
Crab Rangoon$10.00
Homemade wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and chopped onion, served with sweet chili sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

75 Water Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
