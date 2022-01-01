Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

Go
We are a locally and operated business located in downtown Riverton, Wyoming. Our passion is coffee and we promise to deliver great service, great coffee, and a great atmosphere every time you join us. We roast our own coffee beans weekly and every bag of coffee beans or cup of coffee that you buy is guaranteed fresh. We offer a variety of coffee and tea drinks -specializing in Italian espresso drinks -in addition to wireless internet and comfortable seating for your convenience. New to our menu is our menu of healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch selections including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, wraps, salads and sandwiches, steaks & seafood. Come in and see us! We would be happy to show you around and brew you a cup of freshly roasted coffee!

SOUPS • STEAKS

203 E. Main • $

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Caffe Latte
Chai Latte
White Mocha
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.25
Chicken, celery, grapes, almonds, parsley in tangy cream sauce.
Signature Mocha
Shaken Iced Tea
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Bacon or sausage, scrambled egg, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers & onions wrapped in a tortilla served with pico de gallo & sour cream. Get it smothered with Green Chili and Cheese.
California Club Croissant$11.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, avocado, lettuce & tomato stuffed in a croissant with mayo.
Breve
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

203 E. Main

Riverton WY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
