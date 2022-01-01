Brown Sugar Kitchen
Order your favorite Brown Sugar Kitchen dishes for pickup or delivery!
WAFFLES
2295 Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2295 Broadway
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Shinmai
Come in and enjoy!
Amazona's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.
Kingston 11 Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!