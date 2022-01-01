Go
Toast

Brown Sugar Kitchen

Order your favorite Brown Sugar Kitchen dishes for pickup or delivery!

WAFFLES

2295 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1548 reviews)

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$9.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$5.00
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread$9.00
8-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Collard Greens (Vegan)$9.00
Fried Chicken Po'Boy$17.00
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
Mashed Yams (Vegan)$9.00
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$7.00
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Biscuit$5.00
4-Piece Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2295 Broadway

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shinmai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amazona's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

No reviews yet

ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.

Kingston 11 Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston