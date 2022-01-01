Go
Banner pic

Brownie House

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

709 Beechurst Avenue, Suite 7A

Morgantown, WV 26505

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

709 Beechurst Avenue, Suite 7A, Morgantown WV 26505

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Fat Daddy's

No reviews yet

McClafferty's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LinSan SoulFood

No reviews yet

Come eat some good Soul Food and Seafood and make sure you come to the Brunch every Sunday OK...

Chaang Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

The first Thai Restaurant in West Virginia.

Brownie House

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston