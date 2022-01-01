Go
Brown's Court Bakery

Brown's Court Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery specializing in bread, pastries, coffee and ice cream, and now serving artisan Detroit-style pizza for takeout and delivery.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

199 Saint Philip Street • $

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
Large Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
Small Veggie Garden Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, house marinara sauce
Small Cheese Pizza$14.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza$20.00
Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base
Small Build-Your-Own Pizza$14.00
Brick cheddar, choice of base, extra cheese, proteins, and veggies
Large Build-Your-Own Pizza$21.00
Brick cheddar, choice of base, extra cheese, proteins, and veggies
Small Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
Small Gettin Figgy with It Pizza$20.00
Goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, balsamic drizzle, olive oil and garlic base
Large Gettin Figgy with It Pizza$28.00
Goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, balsamic drizzle, olive oil and garlic base
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

199 Saint Philip Street

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
