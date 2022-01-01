Go
Brown's Diner

Original Nashville Burger!

HAMBURGERS

2102 blair blvd • $

Avg 4 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$10.50
French Fries$4.50
Side of Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2102 blair blvd

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
