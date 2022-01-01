Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Brownsburg

Go
Brownsburg restaurants
Toast

Brownsburg restaurants that serve chef salad

Main pic

 

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St

911 N Green St, Brownsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
Fresh greens piled high with a blend of cheeses, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato and egg
More about GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

So Italian! - Brownsburg

515 E Main St, Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(SM) Chef's Salad$6.00
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!
(LG) Chef's Salad$10.25
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!
More about So Italian! - Brownsburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Brownsburg

Chicken Parmesan

Ravioli

Stromboli

Chicken Salad

Cannolis

Lasagna

Meatball Subs

Tiramisu

Map

More near Brownsburg to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston