Grilled chicken salad in Brownsburg

Brownsburg restaurants
Brownsburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St

911 N Green St, Brownsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Large house salad, topped with hand-breaded hot, mild or plain chicken strips with a blend of cheeses, tomato and egg
More about GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St
B Squared Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B Squared Bar & Grill

1430 N Green Street, Suite L, Brownsburg

Avg 4.3 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded or Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Spring mix or Crisp iceberg lettuce, hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about B Squared Bar & Grill

