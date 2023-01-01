Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Brownsburg

Brownsburg restaurants
Brownsburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Main pic

 

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St

911 N Green St, Brownsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac n Cheese$5.49
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. No side item
Main pic

 

Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg | 773 E. Main St. - Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg

773 E. Main St, Brownsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE BURGER$14.45
American cheese, bacon and garlic aioli,
topped with signature mac and cheese
SPINACH MAC & CHEESE$13.95
Our signature mac and cheese, blended with house-made spinach dip and sautéed mushrooms, topped with crumbled goat cheese and grated
parmesan, served with a slice of Texas toast
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
