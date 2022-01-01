Go
Brownstone Park

Welcome to the Brownstone Food Shack, our in-park food service with burgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Order here for pickup at The Shack.
~~ You must be a guest at the park to order and pickup food ~~

161 Brownstone Avenue

Hot Dog$4.00
Chicken Fingers$5.75
Fried Dough$5.50
French Fries$3.50
Steak & Cheese Combo$11.00
Comes with a side of fries and a fountain soda
Bottled Water$2.00
Bottled Soda$2.50
Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange, GingerAle, Lemonade, Red Powerade, Blue Powderade, XXX Vitamin Water or Dragon Fruit Vitamin Water.
Cheeseburger$5.25
Cheeseburger Combo$9.75
Comes with a side of fries and a fountain soda
Chicken Fingers Combo$10.25
Comes with a side of fries and a fountain soda
Portland CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
