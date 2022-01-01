Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
306 Union Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
306 Union Blvd
West Islip NY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hometown Heroes - West Islip
Best Hero Shop on Long Island!
Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.
Naz's Halal Food - Deer Park
Come in and enjoy!
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.