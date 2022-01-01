Go
Brownstones Coffee - West Islip

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

306 Union Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1219 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast Bites$12.99
Caramel Macchiato$4.95
Brownstone Omelet$12.99
Potatoes, hickory bacon and melted Cheddar. Served with a side of our Breakfast potatoes.
Start You Day$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
Brownstones Stack$12.99
3 pancakes served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage links.
BEC Sandwich$10.99
Scrambled eggs on a fresh buttery croissant, crispy bacon and melted American cheese, served with breakfast potatoes.
Potatoes$3.99
Sides
Coffee$2.85
Avocado Blt Benedict$14.25
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Half French Toast Bites$6.99
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

306 Union Blvd

West Islip NY

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
