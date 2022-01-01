Brownsville restaurants you'll love

Brownsville restaurants
Toast
  Brownsville

Brownsville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Brownsville restaurants

Georgio's Subs & Pizzas image

 

Georgio's Subs & Pizzas

751 High St A, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Philly Steak
Chicken, Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Peppers, Fried Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise
Bottles
Breadsticks
Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA

634 National Pike E, Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Bacon Cheese Burger & fries$8.29
Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks$5.25
Chicken Alfredo$8.99
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge image

 

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

384 Old National Pike, Brownsville

No reviews yet
GHOST SOUP$3.99
A Paci's classic spicy ghost wing soup
ANTIPASTA SALAD$4.59
Paci's favorite, bed of greens topped with a three cheese blend, ham, salami, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes and beets, served with your choice of dressing.
STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
A fresh bed of greens topped with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, carrots and beets, served with your choice of fries, protein and dressing.
Pepper Ronnie's image

 

Pepper Ronnie's

634 National Pike E, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Bone In Wings$5.99
4 Bread Sticks$4.99
Italian Philly Steak Sub$6.99
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brownsville

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

