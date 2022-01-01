Brownsville restaurants you'll love
Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
751 High St A, Brownsville
|Popular items
|Philly Steak
Chicken, Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Peppers, Fried Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise
|Bottles
|Breadsticks
PIZZA • SALADS
Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA
634 National Pike E, Brownsville
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger & fries
|$8.29
|Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks
|$5.25
|Chicken Alfredo
|$8.99
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
384 Old National Pike, Brownsville
|Popular items
|GHOST SOUP
|$3.99
A Paci's classic spicy ghost wing soup
|ANTIPASTA SALAD
|$4.59
Paci's favorite, bed of greens topped with a three cheese blend, ham, salami, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes and beets, served with your choice of dressing.
|STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
A fresh bed of greens topped with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, carrots and beets, served with your choice of fries, protein and dressing.