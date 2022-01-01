Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Brownsville

Go
Brownsville restaurants
Toast

Brownsville restaurants that serve cake

Georgio's Subs & Pizzas image

 

Georgio's Subs & Pizzas

751 High St A, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake$2.99
More about Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge image

 

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

384 Old National Pike, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
ORANGE CREAMSICLE CAKE$6.00
HO-HO CAKE$4.50
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$6.00
More about Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Brownsville

Spaghetti

Steak Subs

Cheese Fries

Pierogies

Mac And Cheese

Ravioli

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Brownsville to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston