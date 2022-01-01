Ravioli in Brownsville
Brownsville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
751 High St A, Brownsville
|Deep Fried Raviolis
More about Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
384 Old National Pike, Brownsville
|RAVIOLI
|$11.99
Meat or cheese raviolis served with our red sauce and meatballs.
|SAUSAGE RAVIOLI
|$14.29
Hot sausage stuffed raviolis served over sauteed onions and peppers tossed in our rosa sauce.
|PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI
|$15.79
Portabella stuffed raviolis served with sauteed mushrooms and tossed in rosa sauce.