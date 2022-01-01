Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Brownsville

Go
Brownsville restaurants
Toast

Brownsville restaurants that serve steak subs

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA

634 National Pike E, Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak Supreme Sub$9.94
Chopped Steak, Mushroom, Bacon, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
Italian Philly Steak Sub$9.24
Chopped Steak, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
Philly Steak Sub$9.28
Chopped Steak, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
More about Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge image

 

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

384 Old National Pike, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK HOUSE HOAGIE$14.99
6-8oz ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Asiago cheese and garlic aioli on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
More about Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
Pepper Ronnie's image

 

Pepper Ronnie's

634 National Pike E, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Philly Steak Sub$6.99
Philly Steak Sub$6.39
More about Pepper Ronnie's

Browse other tasty dishes in Brownsville

Ravioli

Pierogies

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Brownsville to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston