Steak subs in Brownsville
Brownsville restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA
PIZZA • SALADS
Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA
634 National Pike E, Brownsville
|Philly Steak Supreme Sub
|$9.94
Chopped Steak, Mushroom, Bacon, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
|Italian Philly Steak Sub
|$9.24
Chopped Steak, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
|Philly Steak Sub
|$9.28
Chopped Steak, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
More about Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
384 Old National Pike, Brownsville
|STEAK HOUSE HOAGIE
|$14.99
6-8oz ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Asiago cheese and garlic aioli on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.