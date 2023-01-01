Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taco salad in
Brownsville
/
Brownsville
/
Taco Salad
Brownsville restaurants that serve taco salad
Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
751 High St A, Brownsville
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$5.99
More about Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
384 Old National Pike, Brownsville
No reviews yet
TACO SALAD
$12.00
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, salsa, and sour cream served in a tortilla bowl.
More about Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
