Brownsville restaurants you'll love

Quality, Uncompromising and Unchanging.' – Frederick Miller Over 150 years ago, Frederick Miller crossed the Atlantic with brewers yeast in his pocket, determined to brew a quality beer that everyone could enjoy. In 1975, Miller Lite established the light beer category and introduced the perfect balance of lightness and flavor nationally. It’s a real Pilsner, brewed to have more color and taste with only 96 calories per 12oz.

