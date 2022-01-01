Brownsville restaurants you'll love
More about Kumori Sushi
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Kumori Sushi
3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville
Popular items
Chester Roll
$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Gyoza
$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Fortune Roll
$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
More about Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
1212 E. Washington, Brownsville
Popular items
Potato Tacos
$15.00
1 Lb Barbacoa
$18.00
Lamb Burger
$20.00
More about Papas a la Carte
Papas a la Carte
3230 Pablo Kisel Boulevard, Brownsville
Popular items
Cheesy RGV
$10.00
Middle Child with DOUBLE Tres Quesos, Parmesan Cheese, and Truffle Oil
Plain Jane
$6.00
When you just want a mountain of fries!
Come try our box of 7oz of Fries with 2 Sauces Included!
Big Papas
$12.00
The name says it all!
Same great taste but MORE of it!
6oz of Fries and 6oz of Chicken with your choice of 2 House Sauces!
More about Chelas and Drinks to Go
Chelas and Drinks to Go
300 Paredes Ave, Brownsville
Popular items
MILLER LITE 24OZ CAN*
$2.34
Quality, Uncompromising and Unchanging.' – Frederick Miller Over 150 years ago, Frederick Miller crossed the Atlantic with brewers yeast in his pocket, determined to brew a quality beer that everyone could enjoy. In 1975, Miller Lite established the light beer category and introduced the perfect balance of lightness and flavor nationally. It’s a real Pilsner, brewed to have more color and taste with only 96 calories per 12oz.
CHELAS CLASIC MICHELADA
$12.00
Pick your favorite 24oz beer and pour it into our house recipe michelada mix for a fusion of explosive mouthwatering flavors. Tajin rim, full lid with tangy pickles, olives, celery, drizzled with lime, el tapatio, tajin and chamoy straw. 32 oz of Ay wey, esta buenisima!!
LA BOTANERA MICHELADA
$12.00
Pick your favorite 24oz beer and pour it into our house recipe michelada mix for a fusion of explosive mouthwatering flavors. Tajin rim, full lid with takis, assorted kettle chips, crunchy peanuts.
Lime and La Botanera drizzle. 32oz
More about Juicin' Alive
Juicin' Alive
74 S Price Rd. Suite 1, Brownsville
Popular items
Pink Marble (R)
$5.00
Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Mango, Dragonfruit
Conejo Sano 17oz
$6.00
Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon
Acai Bowl (I)
$8.50
Best Acai in Town!
Apple, Organic Acai, strawberry, blueberry topped with sliced banana and strawberry, vegan organic granola, organic coconut oil, and hemp seeds
More about Dodici Pizza and Wine
Dodici Pizza and Wine
1200 East Adams, Brownsville
Popular items
Carlitto
$15.00
Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.
The Classico
$15.00
The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.
The Meat and Cheese Plate
$17.00
Our family eats this way and we think you should too. A great conversation is better with great food. Enjoy, from our family to yours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2780 N Expressway 77-83, Brownsville
Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Calacas Tacos & Beer
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Calacas Tacos & Beer
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd, Brownsville
More about Vermillion Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Vermillion Restaurant
115 PAREDES LINE RD, BROWNSVILLE
Popular items
Nachos
$12.79
Chicken Fried Steak
$12.29
Two Enchiladas
$6.99
More about Kuyashii
Kuyashii
1237 E Adams. St, Brownsville
Popular items
chile de árbol & garlic bomb
$1.00
Kimchi
$1.00
ajitama
$1.00
More about Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen
4495 N Expressway, Ste A, Brownsville
Popular items
20 Piece Botana
$29.99
Choose from shrimp, chicken, or oysters. Served with fries.
More about German gourmet & Americandy inc
German gourmet & Americandy inc
2450 Courage Blvd Ste 108, Brownsville
More about Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill
3101 pablo kisel suite c1, Brownsville
More about Dodici Mobile
Dodici Mobile
1200 E Adams, Brownsville
More about 1848 BBQ Beer Garden
1848 BBQ Beer Garden
5 Avalon Drive, Brownsville