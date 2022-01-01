Brownsville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Brownsville restaurants

Kumori Sushi image

TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Kumori Sushi

3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville

Avg 3.3 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chester Roll$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Gyoza$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen image

 

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen

1212 E. Washington, Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Tacos$15.00
1 Lb Barbacoa$18.00
Lamb Burger$20.00
More about Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
Papas a la Carte image

 

Papas a la Carte

3230 Pablo Kisel Boulevard, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy RGV$10.00
Middle Child with DOUBLE Tres Quesos, Parmesan Cheese, and Truffle Oil
Plain Jane$6.00
When you just want a mountain of fries!
Come try our box of 7oz of Fries with 2 Sauces Included!
Big Papas$12.00
The name says it all!
Same great taste but MORE of it!
6oz of Fries and 6oz of Chicken with your choice of 2 House Sauces!
More about Papas a la Carte
Chelas and Drinks to Go image

 

Chelas and Drinks to Go

300 Paredes Ave, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MILLER LITE 24OZ CAN*$2.34
Quality, Uncompromising and Unchanging.' – Frederick Miller Over 150 years ago, Frederick Miller crossed the Atlantic with brewers yeast in his pocket, determined to brew a quality beer that everyone could enjoy. In 1975, Miller Lite established the light beer category and introduced the perfect balance of lightness and flavor nationally. It’s a real Pilsner, brewed to have more color and taste with only 96 calories per 12oz.
CHELAS CLASIC MICHELADA$12.00
Pick your favorite 24oz beer and pour it into our house recipe michelada mix for a fusion of explosive mouthwatering flavors. Tajin rim, full lid with tangy pickles, olives, celery, drizzled with lime, el tapatio, tajin and chamoy straw. 32 oz of Ay wey, esta buenisima!!
LA BOTANERA MICHELADA$12.00
Pick your favorite 24oz beer and pour it into our house recipe michelada mix for a fusion of explosive mouthwatering flavors. Tajin rim, full lid with takis, assorted kettle chips, crunchy peanuts.
Lime and La Botanera drizzle. 32oz
More about Chelas and Drinks to Go
Juicin' Alive image

 

Juicin' Alive

74 S Price Rd. Suite 1, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pink Marble (R)$5.00
Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Mango, Dragonfruit
Conejo Sano 17oz$6.00
Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon
Acai Bowl (I)$8.50
Best Acai in Town!
Apple, Organic Acai, strawberry, blueberry topped with sliced banana and strawberry, vegan organic granola, organic coconut oil, and hemp seeds
More about Juicin' Alive
Dodici Pizza and Wine image

 

Dodici Pizza and Wine

1200 East Adams, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carlitto$15.00
Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.
The Classico$15.00
The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.
The Meat and Cheese Plate$17.00
Our family eats this way and we think you should too. A great conversation is better with great food. Enjoy, from our family to yours.
More about Dodici Pizza and Wine
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2780 N Expressway 77-83, Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Calacas Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Calacas Tacos & Beer

3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd, Brownsville

Avg 4.9 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Calacas Tacos & Beer
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Vermillion Restaurant

115 PAREDES LINE RD, BROWNSVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.79
Chicken Fried Steak$12.29
Two Enchiladas$6.99
More about Vermillion Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Kuyashii

1237 E Adams. St, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
chile de árbol & garlic bomb$1.00
Kimchi$1.00
ajitama$1.00
More about Kuyashii
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen

4495 N Expressway, Ste A, Brownsville

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
20 Piece Botana$29.99
Choose from shrimp, chicken, or oysters. Served with fries.
More about Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Liam's Steak House

4495 N Expressway, Ste B, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Liam's Steak House
German gourmet & Americandy inc image

 

German gourmet & Americandy inc

2450 Courage Blvd Ste 108, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about German gourmet & Americandy inc
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill image

 

Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill

3101 pablo kisel suite c1, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill
Restaurant banner

 

Dodici Mobile

1200 E Adams, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dodici Mobile
Restaurant banner

 

1848 BBQ Beer Garden

5 Avalon Drive, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1848 BBQ Beer Garden
