Burritos in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants
Brownsville restaurants that serve burritos

Big Daddy’s Morrison

500 E Morrison Rd. Suite A, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Supreme$12.89
Fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
More about Big Daddy’s Morrison
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Kumori Sushi - Brownsville

3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville

Avg 3.3 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chester Burrito$12.49
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - Brownsville

