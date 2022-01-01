Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville

3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville

Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd

1335 Palm Blvd, Brownsville

CHICKEN PICCATA$17.00
Lemon Caper Sauce + Creamy Mashed Potatoes + Broccolini
More about Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd

