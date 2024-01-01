Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants
Brownsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville

3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville

Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
Big Daddy’s Morrison

500 E Morrison Rd. Suite A, Brownsville

Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Homemade chicken salad on Texas toast, served with a dill pickle spear and chips
Chicken House Salad$11.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese
More about Big Daddy’s Morrison

