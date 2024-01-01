Chicken salad in Brownsville
Brownsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Big Daddy’s Morrison
500 E Morrison Rd. Suite A, Brownsville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Homemade chicken salad on Texas toast, served with a dill pickle spear and chips
|Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, croutons, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled egg, olives, and shredded cheese