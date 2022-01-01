Chicken sandwiches in Brownsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville

3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
Consumer pic

 

Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd

1335 Palm Blvd, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Brioche Bun, Spicy Battered Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, French Fries
More about Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd

