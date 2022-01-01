Chicken sandwiches in Brownsville
Brownsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.