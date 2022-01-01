Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Maki in
Brownsville
/
Brownsville
/
Maki
Brownsville restaurants that serve maki
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Kumori Sushi
3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville
Avg 3.3
(180 reviews)
Maki Tuna
$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, tuna and seaweed.
Maki Salmon
$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kuyashii
1237 E Adams. St, Brownsville
No reviews yet
Naruto Maki
$1.00
Naruto Maki
$1.00
More about Kuyashii
Browse other tasty dishes in Brownsville
Tacos
Cheesecake
More near Brownsville to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Alamo
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(823 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston