Maki in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants
Brownsville restaurants that serve maki

TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Kumori Sushi

3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville

Avg 3.3 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Maki Tuna$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, tuna and seaweed.
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kuyashii

1237 E Adams. St, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Naruto Maki$1.00
Naruto Maki$1.00
More about Kuyashii

