Mediterranean salad in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants
Brownsville restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville

3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd., Brownsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$0.00
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
Juicin' Alive image

 

Juicin' Alive

74 S Price Rd. Suite 1, Brownsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.99
Spinach*, spring mix*, quinoa*, hummus, chickpeas, cucumber, tomato's, olives, red onion, sprouts*, feta cheese, pita chips
Dressing: olive oil*, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, lemon, agave, spices
*organic
More about Juicin' Alive

