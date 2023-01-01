Salmon in Brownsville
Brownsville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd
Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd
1335 Palm Blvd, Brownsville
|SALMON FLATBREAD
|$16.00
Naan Bread, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Dill & Lemon Vinaigrette, Capers, Red Onion
More about Kumori Sushi - Brownsville
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Kumori Sushi - Brownsville
3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon
|$12.99
Steaming bowl of rice topped with your choice of chicken, beef, or salmon teriyaki, with assorted vegetables, sautéed garlic mushrooms, and sesame seeds.
|Extra Salmon 4.5 oz
|$11.00