Salmon in Brownsville

Brownsville restaurants
Brownsville restaurants that serve salmon

Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd

1335 Palm Blvd, Brownsville

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON FLATBREAD$16.00
Naan Bread, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Dill & Lemon Vinaigrette, Capers, Red Onion
More about Lola's Bistro - 1335 Palm Blvd
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Kumori Sushi - Brownsville

3340 pablo kisel blvd, brownsville

Avg 3.3 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon$12.99
Steaming bowl of rice topped with your choice of chicken, beef, or salmon teriyaki, with assorted vegetables, sautéed garlic mushrooms, and sesame seeds.
Extra Salmon 4.5 oz$11.00
More about Kumori Sushi - Brownsville

