Go
Main picView gallery

BRU Burger Bar - Carmel -

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12901 Old Meridian Street

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

12901 Old Meridian Street, Carmel IN 46032

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stacco House by Mammamia - 834 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 15
834 W Main St Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
The Monk's - Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
13080 Grand Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Carmel, IN
orange starNo Reviews
12545 Old Meridian St Indianapolis, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
The Brockway Public House - Pub
orange starNo Reviews
12525 Old Meridian St Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
819 W Carmel Dr Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Flight Burger - 650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100
orange star4.2 • 126
650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100 Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Wild Eggs - Carmel
orange star4.5 • 4,078
1438 West Main St. Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 1,934
201 W. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,816
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
orange star4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Caffe Buondi
orange star4.6 • 431
11529 Springmill Rd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Nippers Grill & Tap
orange star4.1 • 314
1772 E 116th St Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carmel

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BRU Burger Bar - Carmel -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston