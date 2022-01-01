Go
Toast

Bruce & Ollies

Come in and enjoy!

166 Mill Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
See full menu

Location

166 Mill Street

Utica IL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TreeTops Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear Neccessities

No reviews yet

Minutes from Home, Miles from Ordinary!

MEGA TORTAS TACOS & BURRITOS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flo's on Pulaski

No reviews yet

Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Available for curbside pick up or delivery. Call 815-223-9791 for questions or to place an order over the phone.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston