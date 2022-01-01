Go
Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1402 Jadwin Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
12" Steak Supreme$11.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Classic Steak$6.75
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
Kids Combo$4.60
4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger
12" Classic Steak$11.15
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
8" Steak Supreme$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
8" Italian$6.85
Genoa Salami | Pepperoni | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Caesar Dressing | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1402 Jadwin Ave

Richland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
