Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4803 Clemente Ln • $$

Avg 3.9 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
8" Steak Supreme$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
8" Classic Steak$6.75
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
12" Steak Meat Lovers$12.50
Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Roast Turkey$6.55
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Chicken Supreme$6.55
Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo
Kids Combo$4.60
4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4803 Clemente Ln

Pasco WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

