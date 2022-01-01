Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4803 Clemente Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4803 Clemente Ln
Pasco WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Pasco
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Proof Kitchen and Bar
Proof Kitchen and Bar is located in Pasco, WA and offers are wide verity of upscale pub fare, craft cocktails and brew.
Zullee (Kabob House)
Come in and enjoy!
Sage Brewing Company
Craft beer made locally in Pasco, WA.