Bruchis on Gage Blvd

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140

Popular Items

8" Classic Steak$6.75
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
8" Steak Supreme$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
Chicken Walnut$10.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Spring Greens Mix | Candied Walnuts | Gorgonzola Cheese | Cranberries
8" Roast Turkey$6.55
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
12" Steak Supreme$11.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Kids Combo$4.60
4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger
Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Location

Kennewick WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Uncle Sam's Saloon

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

