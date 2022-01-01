Go
Toast

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

Home of the "Best Cheesesteaks" in the Great Northwest! We have something for everyone. Subs, Salads, Chicken, Soup, Philly Fries, Beer and Wine, etc....In a fun family friendly atmosphere. Stop in today!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 NE Tenney Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm. Steak$7.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.
Mac 'n' Cheese Bites$4.00
Onion Rings$5.25
Side Fries$2.50
Lg. Steak$12.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.
Lg. Steak Supreme$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.
Basket Of Fries$5.00
Lg. Pepper Steak$13.00
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.
Sm. Western$7.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)
Sm. Steak Supreme$7.50
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

800 NE Tenney Rd

Vancouver WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

No reviews yet

When you do something you love, people can’t help but notice. From the freshly made pancakes to the made from scratch corned beef hash, our food is terrific! Come find out for yourself what we’re all about. We love to make people smile and keep them coming back for more.

Truck To Table

No reviews yet

Pacific Northwest Craft creations. Creating relationships one meal at a time.

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Hazel Dell, catch lunch or dinner with family and friends after shopping at the Hazel Dell Marketplace. This location is the perfect backyard burger experience that only Killer Burger can bring. Like always, we offer bacon on every burger, crispy French fries, beer on tap, and a top-notch customer experience.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston