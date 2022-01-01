Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
Home of the "Best Cheesesteaks" in the Great Northwest! We have something for everyone. Subs, Salads, Chicken, Soup, Philly Fries, Beer and Wine, etc....In a fun family friendly atmosphere. Stop in today!
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 NE Tenney Rd • $$
800 NE Tenney Rd
Vancouver WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
