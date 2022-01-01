Go
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

Independently owned and operated brewpub specializing in house crafted beers brewed on site and a scratch kitchen with focus on artisan wood-fired pizzas and shareables!

732 W Hamilton St

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$11.00
BRUSSELS TARTUFO$9.00
K POP EGGROLLS$10.00
RODEO FRIES$14.00
CHOP CHOP$11.00
CRISPY CHEESE CURDS$11.00
VATERFEST PIEROGIES$10.00
FLIGHT OF FRIES$9.00
BRÜCHETTA GOAT$11.00
HAIL CAESAR$10.00
Location

732 W Hamilton St

Allentown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
