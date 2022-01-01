Brudergarten
Brudergarten strives to promote the sense of community that's instilled within Leonardtown, MD. We offer a wide selection of local craft beers, artisan wines, creative cocktails, and delicious bites. Bruder = Brothers
22725 Duke Street
Location
Leonardtown MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
