Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

Driven by craft beer, sustainable food, and live music, Brues Alehouse is proud to celebrate and harmonize new and old world arts. We embrace our cultural roots with a shared ambition to foster creativity, expression, and innovation within the brewing and culinary realm. Look for us and follow our progress as we convert Pueblo’s old police building into the new Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

120 Riverwalk Pl

Popular Items

Brues Alehouse Burger$20.00
Signature Beef Blend with Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Arugula, Aged White Cheddar and Lemon Garlic Aioli on Brioche.
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Asian Vegetable Medley, Pineapple Jalepeno-Relish and Sushi Grade Sticky Rice.
Powered Up! Salad$15.50
Spinach and Kale, Red and White Quinoa, Tossed In Our Peanut Butter Agave Dressing. Topped with Dried Cranberries, Dried Cherries, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds and Roasted Butternut Squash.
Wings Of An Angel$21.00
10 Fresh Chicken Wings Fried to Order and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$20.00
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Asian Vegetable Medley, Pineapple Jalepeno-Relish and Sushi Grade Sticky Rice.
Blistered Shishito Peppers$11.00
Shishitos are small, bright green, somewhat wrinkled-looking peppers from the capsicum annuum family. Most of the peppers are very mild and even a bit sweet, but occasionally you’ll come across one that’s got some serious kick! Served with a side of ranch.
All American Burger$20.00
Two Signature Beef Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, All American Sauce and Tomatoes on Brioche.
Brues Fries$6.00
Served with Two Dipping Sauces: Brues Ketchup, BBQ, Ranch and/or Sriracha Sour Cream.
Grinder$18.00
Spicy Italian Pork Sausage Patty, Provolone, Whole Pueblo Chiles, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Hoagie.
Brioche Turkey Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Green Chili Mayo served on White Pullman Bread.
Location

Pueblo CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

