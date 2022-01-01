Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
Driven by craft beer, sustainable food, and live music, Brues Alehouse is proud to celebrate and harmonize new and old world arts. We embrace our cultural roots with a shared ambition to foster creativity, expression, and innovation within the brewing and culinary realm. Look for us and follow our progress as we convert Pueblo’s old police building into the new Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.
120 Riverwalk Pl
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
