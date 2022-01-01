Go
Brule Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

200 NE 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Avocado$8.00
Shrimp and Grits$21.00
Brule Burger$17.00
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Chicken Meatballs$12.00
Scallops$36.00
Crispy Broccoli$12.00
Short Rib$32.00
Pork Chop$30.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 NE 2nd Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
