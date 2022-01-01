Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Suwanee
  • /
  • Brunch at Peony - 3592 Old Atlanta Road Ste 200
Consumer picView gallery

Brunch at Peony - 3592 Old Atlanta Road Ste 200

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3592 Old Atlanta Road

Suwanee, GA 30024

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3592 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee GA 30024

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grandmas NY Pizza - John’s Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2780 West Village Dr Suite A Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3775 Windermere Parkway Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Itala Pizza - 11720 Medlock bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11720 Medlock bridge Rd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - John's Creek
orange starNo Reviews
3630 PEACHTREE PKWY Johns Creek, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Suwanee

Bottles & Bones - Bottles & Bones
orange star4.5 • 534
400 Buford Hwy NE Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Grandma's NY Pizza - Suwanee
orange star4.5 • 382
2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD SUWANEE, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Flavor Rich Restaurant - 1175 Buford Highway
orange star5.0 • 147
1175 Buford Highway Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Suwanee

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brunch at Peony - 3592 Old Atlanta Road Ste 200

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston