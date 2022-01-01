Go
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
18895 W Capitol Dr • $$$

Avg 3 (35 reviews)

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Chorizo Scramble$13.00
chorizo, scrambled eggs, onions, jalapenos, red pepper, pepper jack cheese, on top of crispy breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese
Avocado Egg BLT$13.00
Honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries
Biscuit & Gravy Benedict$13.00
Poached eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, chive oil, chives
Brunch Benedict$12.00
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise, chive oil, chives
Brunchkin Platter$5.00
2 eggs any style, bacon and potatoes
Brunch Scramble$13.00
sausage links, bacon, scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, on top of crispy breakfast potatoes
2 Eggs$3.00
Basic Brunch$11.00
Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoe
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

18895 W Capitol Dr

Brookfield WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
